Apple publishes the agenda of the WWDC 2022

Already We are only a couple of weeks apart for WWDC 2022 to start, the Apple developer conference that, for five days, will bring together the developer community for iOS macOS and other operating systems for Apple devices. And it happens, as in other meetings of this type, that although they are events especially aimed at programmers, which would make them of little or no interest to the rest of the world, the company that organizes them takes advantage of the presentation event to carry out some important announcements.

Such was the case, the most relevant in recent years, of WWDC 2020, the moment chosen by Apple for the long-awaited announcement that it was abandoning the X86/64 platform to make the leap to ARM with Apple Silicon. In comparison, of course, it is difficult to expect any announcement, not only of greater importance, but even of similar significance. And this is the situation for this WWDC 2022a meeting that will undoubtedly be interesting, but from which we should not expect big announcements.

With total security, in this WWDC 2022 we will know the news of future versions of Apple operating systems. The prominence will fall mainly on iOS 16, although if the rumors are confirmed, it is possible that ipadOS 16 will arrive with one that will come with some long-awaited features for quite some time. If so, and unless iOS 16 reserves us some special surprise that has managed to be saved from leaks, the iPad operating system could be the most remarkable in terms of software.

Although the WWDC 2022 agenda is already public, obviously Apple has not anticipated what announcements will occur during the presentation, which for the first time since 2019 recovers the face-to-face format, yes, in a limited way. All the content will also be accessible online, which makes us wonder if the mixed format (face-to-face and online) is really here to stay and if, consequently, free online access will continue in the future.

As for interesting announcements related to the hardware, the truth is that there are many rumours, although none is particularly consolidated. From the long-awaited Mac Pro or the resurrection of the iMac Pro to new headphones, there still doesn’t seem to be any rumor that prevails over the rest and that is the one that brings the hardware point to WWDC 2022. But of course, there are still two weeks to go, And that talking about Apple and rumors is an eternity, so we will continue to be very attentive to news in this regard.

More information: Apple