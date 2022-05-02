Apple, proprietary modems could also arrive from next year

After being able to design and build the processors of its devices, Apple is now even closer to the realization of the hardware necessary to connect them to the network.

While Apple is managing to keep a lot of secrecy about its businesses, there are more and more signs that let his intentions shine through. In Cupertino they will not only have to demonstrate that they are able to make modems but also that they know how to make them good enough to justify abandoning those of Qualcomm currently used on the iPhone and iPad.

Going back a few years, we know that Apple, in addition to having signed the agreement with Qualcomm, acquired Intel’s smartphone modem division in 2019, including its 2,200 employees. It has since continued to hire engineers with related skills, often at satellite offices in the same cities as its one-time partners and possible future competitors.