Apple promotes Apple One service in a new ad

- Advertisement -

One is the all-in-one from the Apple company. Surely you know what it is, but just in case there is someone who does not know exactly what it is, say that it is the service of the company where for a single payment per month you can enjoy several different services. A smart way to save if you are one of those who use several services. Apple One is important to the company and announces it with great fanfare.

Apple One is the way to save money by having several company services

through the official channel of the Apple company on YouTubethe all-in-one service called Apple One is advertised. Within the 30-second ad, we are informed of everything that the service has as well as its prices.

Remember that it includes Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Apple News, Apple Arcade and iCloud+. The way to proceed is simple. The service is contracted and all these applications are available for a monthly payment that varies depending on the capacity that we adopt from iCloud +. From 14.95 euros per month from the individual plan that includes the capacity of 50 GB in iCloud + up to 28.95 euros with 2TB, going through the family plan that costs 19.95 euros per month with 2GB of iCloud +.

The ad itself is nothing to write home about. That yes, made with all the care in the world because Apple is like that, for 3 seconds it shows us what Apple One is about. It is curious when Apple Fitness advertises the wink that is made to the Apple Watch and especially with Apple TV + when it shows the series that so many joys have given the company in the form of Grammys. By the way, you know that Apple News is not available in Spain therefore, prices compared to American prices are higher for fewer services. What are you going to do.

Of course, the announcement ends with a whole declaration of intent: saying that Apple One is the best of Apple. Right now, we already know that by volume of business, it is a good and tempting offer because it generates many benefits for it.

Apple One is a good option. Especially if you use a couple of services and it’s easy to use them, just with Apple Music and iCloud+ it’s already worth it. In addition, you can try gratos for a season.