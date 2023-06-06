Apple presents the new MacBook Air 15, luxury features with a large screen

- Advertisement -

apple-presents-the-new-macbook- -15-luxury- -with.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

When does an ultraportable computer stop being a computer? It’s a riddle posed by Apple’s latest addition to the family. macbook air. The new device comes with a 15-inch screen that is, according to some criteria, a laptop to use. This is the most important thing that this new model from the Cupertino firm offers.

The company, naturally, calls it “the slimmest 15-inch laptop yet.” It is an IPS Liquid Retina panel with LED backlighting and resolution equivalent to Full HD+ – brightness of up to 500 nits-. As expected, the new Air uses the M2 chip last year (shortage in the supply chain may be one of the reasons for this decision). It does not lack a MagSafe charger and two Thunderbolt/USB Type-C ports (as in the 13-inch model).

Manzana

- Advertisement -

Great power in this MacBook Air

With the above, it must be said that in terms of performance this new MacBook offers 18% faster CPU and 35% faster GPU compared to its predecessor. On the base model, you’ll get an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, but you can upgrade to a 10-core GPU instead if you want a slight performance boost in the graphics department. The base model also features 8 GB of RAM, but you can upgrade it up to 24 GB (Storage can reach 2TB from 256 gigabytes).

Manzana

Although it will be released before macOS 14this device will be prepared to take advantage of the new functions of this operating system, including improvements in Stage Manager, Universal Control and continuity functions.

A perfect autonomy for all users and its price

Apple promises 18 hour battery on one charge and again – and as with other Air models, there’s no built-in fan due to excellent heat dissipation.

Manzana

The 15-inch MacBook Air is available to pre-order today and will ship next week (at least in the US), at starting at $1,299.

- Advertisement -

A new Mac Studio is also coming

This is a desktop computer that offers a exceptional performance in a compact space, making it easy to set up a comfortable workspace. We are talking about an update that significantly improves what existed to date. The computer includes a 24 core CPUwhich is 20% faster than the M1 Ultra, and a 64-core GPU for a 30% performance boost.

Manzana

The neural engine has 32 cores, and the big news is in the RAM memory, which can now support up to 192 GB unified, which represents an increase of 50% compared to the previous model. According to Apple, this will allow simultaneously play 22 video streams in 8K resolution and even connect up to 6 Pro Display XDRs through the same HDMI port. Its price starts at $1,999.

>