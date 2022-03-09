Apple presents iPhone SE 2022 5G: old outside, new inside, arrives on 3/18 | Prices

The concept behind iPhone SE 2022 it is still the same, the same on which the predecessor launched in 2020 was based. But with the addition of the 5G. Except that in the meantime two years have passed, and therefore Apple’s choice to re-propose a design “out of time” becomes even more radical.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES FOR ITALY





The new economic iPhone, just presented by Cupertino during the Peek Performance event (which we are following live), it still has the appearance of an iPhone 8, the one aged the same day as the presentation, when the iPhone X was also unveiled. And so the bezels around the display are back – one more LCD 4.7-inch Retina HD -, but also the historic Home button which includes the welcome Touch ID (convenient in time of masks).

DO NOT CHANGE THE FORM BUT THE SUBSTANCE

On the surface iPhone SE 2022 remains the same, or almost. The design is unchanged, but the materials change: now in fact the back of the device, which retains the IP67 certificationit is more resistant being made with the same glass used on the iPhone 13.





Bad real news are under the bodywhere a latest generation heart beats, that is the A15 Bionic chip iPhone 13. A change that is not seen, but feels, and which substantially justifies the existence of the iPhone SE 2022, enabling support for the latest generation 5G networks as anticipated at the beginning. Apple talks about all-round performance improvements, from the most demanding activities such as gaming to routine ones, and eight times the performance of the iPhone 8 (which still remains the reference benchmark for Cupertino). And above all of one greater energy efficiency, which translates into increased autonomy compared to the old SE: not bad, considering that this time there is the 5G factor and that the battery capacity is confirmed at 1821 mAh. Fast charging with 20W or higher power supply sold separately, needless to say) guarantees a transition from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes, according to Apple, and there is no lack of support for wireless charging.









For the rest nothing changes, or almost. And if when the design remains unchanged, manufacturers usually introduce new colors to distinguish one generation of devices from the other, with the iPhone SE 2022, Apple has left everything unchanged. The shades in which it will be available, in fact, remain threethe same as the 2020 model: White, Black And red. Or rather midnight, galaxy and (PRODUCT) RED, wanting to be faithful to the Cupertino nomenclature.

SAME CAMERA: THE DIFFERENCE MAKES THE A15 BIONIC

Even the photographic sector remains the same, and that is the one that even before ending up on the iPhone SE 2020 had arrived with the iPhone 8: a single rear camera from 12 MPand a front selfie cam from 7 MP. But what will change will be the yield thanks to the capabilities of the A15 Bionic chip and its ISP, which is able to increase the quality of shots and videos: it is no coincidence that Apple still speaks of a “new photographic system“due to the unprecedented possibilities opened up by the revamped SoC such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic styles And Deep Fusion.





More specifically, the ISP processor of the A15 Bionic chip significantly improves videos by ensuring a less invasive presence of digital noise, especially in poorly lit contexts, as well as offering better white balance and a more realistic rendering of skin tones. Smart HDR 4, introduced with the iPhone 13, uses intelligent segmentation to apply the right adjustments of color, contrast and digital noise to the background on subjects. The result is a correct exposure of the faces even in the most prohibitive light conditions with an elaboration that is able to individually process even more faces within the same frame.

Photo Styles, on the other hand, allows you to apply your own preferences and photo presets to each image while still benefiting from Apple’s multi-frame processing. Finally, Deep Fusion, thanks to machine learning algorithms, processes the photos pixel by pixel, optimizing textures, details and reducing digital noise.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

iPhone SE 2022 will be available for pre-order from Friday 11 March and will go on sale from 18 March with a price which starts for the version from 64 GB from $ 429 in the United States, which become 529 euros in Italy. The cut from 128 GB it costs instead 579 euroswhile for that from 256 GB serve 699 euros. In addition, they can be purchased on the Apple Store at the price of 39 euros Even the new silicone cases for iPhone SE 2022, with the possibility to choose between four different colors: Midnight, Abyss Blue, (PRODUCT) RED and Clay Pink.



