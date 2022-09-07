Apple presents at the event, the new Apple Watch Series 8

New Apple Watch with temperature sensor

As has been rumored in recent weeks, the new Apple Watch has new temperature sensorbecause it is inside the clock, so it can be monitoring our body temperature every 5 seconds in background mode.

This temperature sensor well the two he ownswill be essential for women especially for the measurement of ovulation periods.

We continue with the same sizes as before. That is, we can find the models of 41mm and 45mm. The watch offers the same Always-On display as previous generations.

Car crash detections on the new Apple Watch

A new function is added that is very similar to fall detection. But this time we see that the car accident detector has been added. Thanks to the accelerometer, GPS and sensors of the watch, it is capable of detecting frontal, lateral and even overturning accidents and notify the emergency services.

New low consumption mode and International Roaming

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a battery life of 18 hours throughout the day. With a new low power mode, Apple Watch offers up to 36 hours of battery life. In addition, for the first time, the smartwatch will offer International Roaming.

Various colors, same models

Aluminum : midnight, starlight, silver and red

: midnight, starlight, silver and red Stainless steel: silver, gold and graphite

silver, gold and graphite We continue with him Nike and the Hermes and the SE

Price and delivery of the new watch

It can be booked right now, at the same price as the others that we now have on the market and it is delivered from September 16.