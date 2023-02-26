Apple prepares the return of the Mac Pro banishing the possibility of its cancellation

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi is not the only company that does not stop developing new products. All those that are dedicated to the technology sector are constantly advancing to offer news that is interesting for users. An example is Manzanawhich despite being quite structured in its releases, from time to time ring the bell. And this is what seems to happen in not long.

It has been known that data has appeared that is present in the code of the operating system that it develops for computers indicating that in a short time there will be a new member in this family of products. And no, this time we are not talking about laptops. When reading in the information the existence of a computing moduleit is normal that it refers to a desktop and, in addition, of those who have a major power.

Therefore, the normal thing is to think of the Mac Pro, which is Apple’s most professional team and has the most power in its range of computers. Some considered this product range practically dead, but it seems that the Cupertino company does not think so and will give it a new opportunity in the market.

There are other possibilities from Apple

The truth is that, considering all the options that the North American company currently has, it is possible that what is seen in the code of xcode 16.4 refers to another computer. But there are a few things to keep in mind that are important for us to indicate that the computing module to which the data refers belongs to the Mac Pro. An example is that this reference is generally associated with hardware components that can be changed, and the equipment that allows this with more options and ease is the one that we indicate. Obviously, the possibility that it is a new laptop is clear there.

In any case, it is possible that the reference published by Apple is not a computer, and that it belongs to another type of product from the company with the bitten apple. Leaving aside smartphones and tablets, which can be changed little or nothing on a regular basis (except due to breakdown), the reference can be in some of the devices that will arrive in the future close to the firm Mixed reality glasses are a clear example of what we say and even some new accessory that the manufacturer has in mind.

No dates, we have to wait

There is no information in the detected code regarding a possible date or time when the new module will become a reality. Therefore, and despite the fact that when such references appear in Apple operating systems, the products are always released, we have to wait and see when Tim Cook and the rest of the managers decide that it is time to make everything happen. Patience, there is no other.

