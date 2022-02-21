Apple prepares the landing of the M2 chip and pay attention, there is already talk of a tiny but killer Mac Pro

The renewal of the Mac catalog is about to fall, and in 2022 we will see a few new models. Some will take advantage of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that we already saw last year in the new MacBook Pro, and it also highlights the arrival of models with the new M2 chip.

There will be something for everyone at the M2 rollout: a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a Mac mini, a 24-inch iMac and a new MacBook Air. The most anticipated surprise for many, however, will be a revamped Mac Pro – from Apple: a 13-inch MacBook Pro that replaces the 2020 model with the Intel chip, and also a Mac mini, a 24-inch iMac and also a MacBook Air that may be the latest and does not appear until the last quarter.

In addition to these new devices with the M2 chip, Apple is expected to launch a new iMac Pro with the M1 Pro chip and the M1 Max that will follow in the footsteps of the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it doesn’t end there, and Apple’s most powerful chips will also end up in the new Mac Pro.

In fact, there is talk of some Mac Pro that will be half the size than the current ones but that will still be able to breastfeed by offering two or four M1 Max chips: the power that these teams will have could be really remarkable.

Mark Gurman, an analyst at Bloomberg, points to imminent launches of these new Macs: next March 8 the first of those teams could arriveand highlights that in May or June – perhaps coinciding with the WWDC – some of these new models will also be announced.