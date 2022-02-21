Tech News

Apple prepares the landing of the M2 chip and pay attention, there is already talk of a tiny but killer Mac Pro

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The renewal of the Mac catalog is about to fall, and in 2022 we will see a few new models. Some will take advantage of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that we already saw last year in the new MacBook Pro, and it also highlights the arrival of models with the new M2 chip.

There will be something for everyone at the M2 rollout: a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a Mac mini, a 24-inch iMac and a new MacBook Air. The most anticipated surprise for many, however, will be a revamped Mac Pro – from Apple: a 13-inch MacBook Pro that replaces the 2020 model with the Intel chip, and also a Mac mini, a 24-inch iMac and also a MacBook Air that may be the latest and does not appear until the last quarter.

In addition to these new devices with the M2 chip, Apple is expected to launch a new iMac Pro with the M1 Pro chip and the M1 Max that will follow in the footsteps of the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it doesn’t end there, and Apple’s most powerful chips will also end up in the new Mac Pro.

In fact, there is talk of some Mac Pro that will be half the size than the current ones but that will still be able to breastfeed by offering two or four M1 Max chips: the power that these teams will have could be really remarkable.

Mark Gurman, an analyst at Bloomberg, points to imminent launches of these new Macs: next March 8 the first of those teams could arriveand highlights that in May or June – perhaps coinciding with the WWDC – some of these new models will also be announced.

Previous articleTwitter will identify public utility bots
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Apple prepares the landing of the M2 chip and pay attention, there is already talk of a tiny but killer Mac Pro

The renewal of the Mac catalog is about to fall, and in 2022 we will see...
Apps

Twitter will identify public utility bots

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

Is Windows 12 in development? It is necessary? How would it be?

This weekend various information about Windows 12 and the supposed beginning of the development of what would be...
Tech News

Windows 11 Pro won’t let you create users without a Microsoft Account

When you start Windows for the first time on a new or newly formatted computer, the operating system...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.