Apple prepares new MacBook with M2 chip, but you will not like its arrival date

One of the big announcements that occurred at the developer conference held by Apple a few days ago was the new M2 self-made processor. The power of this component is very high, and for this reason, there are many who expect the product range to be expanded. macbook to have wide options to choose from. Well, data has been known about it.

The truth is that the new processor has features that are very interesting and allow it to be among the best on the market. Apart from increasing your power compared to the previous generation (here we must also include the graphic section), it is very important that the energy efficiency has been significantly optimized. The autonomy offered by the teams where they are integrated is significantly improved. Therefore, it is logical that there are many who have in mind to buy a new computer that uses this hardware.

It is true that Apple announced in the aforementioned event two computers that integrate the M2 chip, a MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro. But, the truth is that there are few options to choose from, especially since the screens of both models are of 13 inches. And, sure, there are people who need something bigger -and even smaller-. And this is going to change, but not ideally.

What is Apple preparing with its MacBook

Well, the Cupertino company is preparing two new models of laptops that will integrate the M2 processor and take advantage of the new options offered in the multitasking section macOS Ventura. Therefore, it will expand the possibilities of choice for users.

Manzana

The equipment you have in mind is to increase the MacBook Air range with a computer that has a screen of 15 inches, ideal for those who constantly work away from home and have important needs in everything that has to do with multimedia content. And, in addition, it is believed that it will launch an additional unit with a 12” Queen panel and the type of device it will be is not specifically known.

The release dates… This is the problem

If you are in a hurry to renew your computer and the screen dimensions that we have mentioned of the two new MacBooks convince you, you are going to have a problem. The reason is that none of them can be obtained at least until year 2023. It is true that it fits quite well with the cadence that Apple usually offers in its launches, but it is still a handicap because the product range will not be expanded with M2 processors.

Specifically, the model with a 15-inch screen would arrive in the company spring event of Cupertino, which means that we are talking about the beginning of next year. The second with smaller panel, things are even worse as everything points to late 2023 or early 2024. Therefore, it does not seem that the North American manufacturer is in a great hurry to increase the offer for laptops with its new and powerful chip, right?

