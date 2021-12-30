Apple

Apple prepares AirTag and Beats Studio specials in honor of the year …

We already know the special relationship that Apple has with the countries of the East. China and Japan are allies of the American company and are good markets for it. That is why the details you have with those markets are rarely seen in the European or American ones. The year 2022 is the year of the Tiger in those countries and to commemorate this event they will launch AirTag and Beats Studio in special edition. AirTag and Beats Studio with the image of the Tiger and the red color of good luck Apple has announced with great fanfare that to celebrate the year of the Tiger that begins in 2022, in China and Japan devices will be launched in special editions. This is an AirTag and Beats Studio edition. Both gadgets will have commemorative images of the event, but the way to get them will be different, depending on whether you want one or the other. Custom Beats Studio Buds feature a red design with gold tiger print details on the earbuds and charging case as a tribute to the Year of the Tiger. They will be available from January 1 and only in China, priced at 1,099 yuan, which is the same price as standard Studio Buds.

As for the Airtag, it’s a bit different. It is not that they can be bought but that Apple will give them away for buying another device. The offer is limited. Let’s see how it works.

This offer is intended for the Japanese market and will be available during the 2nd and 3rd of January. The American company will give customers a gift card with the purchase of selected products. However, and only to the first 20,000 customers Those who buy an iPhone that is part of the promotion (Phone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE on 2 or 3), will receive a limited edition of AirTag. The new AirTag will have a Tiger emoji special character.

On the sidelines and as we anticipated before, there will also be gift cards for those who do their Christmas shopping at Apple. We have, for example, that for the purchase of an Apple Watch Series 3 or SE, you can get a card worth 6,000 yen. You can get up to 24,000 yen with the purchase of some Macs. There are other promotional products.