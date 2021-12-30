Apple prepares AirTag and Beats Studio specials in honor of the year …

We already know the special relationship that Apple has with the countries of the East. China and Japan are allies of the American company and are good markets for it. That is why the details you have with those markets are rarely seen in the European or American ones. The year 2022 is the year of the Tiger in those countries and to commemorate this event they will launch AirTag and Beats Studio in special edition.
AirTag and Beats Studio with the image of the Tiger and the red color of good luck
Apple has announced with great fanfare that to celebrate the year of the Tiger that begins in 2022, in China and Japan devices will be launched in special editions. This is an AirTag and Beats Studio edition. Both gadgets will have commemorative images of the event, but the way to get them will be different, depending on whether you want one or the other.
Custom Beats Studio Buds feature a red design with gold tiger print details on the earbuds and charging case as a tribute to the Year of the Tiger. They will be available from January 1 and only in China, priced at 1,099 yuan, which is the same price as standard Studio Buds.