Apple prepares a new HomePod mini and the renovation of the HomePod

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg revealed in his weekly newsletter that Manzana plans to update the HomePod mini soon, smart speaker enabled Siri which the company announced in October 2020.

The reporter also mentioned that the Cupertino company plans to bring back the HomePod original, a model that, it is worth remembering, was discontinued in 2021 before a more compact version arrived.

Details on 's new HomePods

Gurman, at this time, has not provided any details about the HomePod min. Therefore, its possible novelties with respect to the current version are still unknown. Nevertheless, ensures that the new version will not be something too “impressive”. It also doesn’t mention anything about the design.

However, about the original redesign of HomePod it does offer a little more information. The Bloomberg reporter notes that this smart speaker model could be announced as early as 2023 and it will come with a upgraded S8 chip, as well as with a new screen on top.

In the case of the panel, it would not be unusual see something similar to what you’re seeing right now on the HomePod mini. That is, a larger display area and permanent volume control indicators, and not just when something is playing, as was the case with the version announced in 2018.

This isn’t the first time Gurman has hinted at a possible return of the original HomePod. In fact, the first rumors about this device appeared just a few weeks ago. These also reference the integration of the S8 chip and include the same features as the 2018 HomePod.; including the same size and sound quality.

Apple prepares new features for HomePods

In addition to innovating the HomePod mini and bringing it back to the original HomePod (Apple could consider it a second generation), it is also said that the company is working on other devices to round out the home-focused portfolio, as Gurman previously revealed.

One of those products could be a HomePod with integration of AppleTV. In addition, the device can also be equipped with a camera that allows video calls. face timedirectly from the television.

However, the device appears to still be in development and the release date is unknown. Even so, it would be an interesting alternative to the Amazon Fire TV Cube. This, in addition to the possibility of connecting to a television, also includes a speaker to use Alexathe company assistant.

