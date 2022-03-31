Apple prepares a new Force Touch, which will be smaller and more precise

By surprise it has been known that Apple would be preparing a change in the Force Touch technology that was used in its devices to recognize keystrokes and perform actions for it. The truth is that this was not something that was expected, but it seems that those from Cupertino have quite advanced work and, for sure, that is good news. If all this is confirmed, it would mean the return of this development that would obviously be called 3D Touch, just as it was the last time it was integrated into any of Apple’s products. This could mean that the firm abandons Haptic Touch, something that would not be a big surprise because on some occasions its operation was not the best possible (although it is not ruled out that both options could coexist in the manufacturer’s products). A patent marks the path of Apple This is what has been discovered and suggests that the North American company intends to bring back the technology we are talking about and that, obviously, it would have important improvements to what existed a while ago . And, to achieve this, what will be done is to use microelectromechanical fluids that would offer much better behavior. With them, the recognition of the force that is made in the pressure would be significantly optimized to be able to carry out different actions depending on the pressure. Besides, there is something that will be especially interesting: the Force Touch sensor can be integrated in much smaller places, which would make it perfect for many of the devices that Apple has on the market – no matter how small the place where it is intends to implement this element-. Additionally, according to the source of the information, they also offer greater durability. In what products could it be used The most logical thing is that in laptops it is a widely used option, especially in touchpads to be able to access different options of the operating system depending on the pressure that is exerted. In addition, everything suggests that the new Force Touch will be present on the side button of the Apple Watch and, possibly, on the AirPods to optimize everything that has to do with the management of reproductions. Curiously, where this element may not arrive, at least for the moment, in the iPhone and iPad that are to arrive in the short term. It is true that some patents that companies have do not reach the market, but this one is very likely to be a good possibility because the new Force Touch will be quite cheap to manufacture and integrate (and its functionalities are more than enough to be completely convincing). >