Apple prepares a great novelty for all iPad, what is it about?

Some information has been known that is quite interesting because it indicates that Apple is working on improving the operation of tablets iPad. And this will not be done with hardware improvements through a new generation of tablets, but with additional functions that will be present in the next iteration of the operating system that these devices use. We show you what it is.

With the celebration of the WWDC 2022 event just around the corner -specifically next month will be when it takes place-, it is expected that this will be the moment in which it will be shown how it will be iPad OS 16 definitely. And so has been known, one of the advances that it will include will be to optimize the use of the tablet and, in addition, the distance that exists with respect to what is done with laptops will also be reduced again. Good news for those they see iPads as more than just a device to have fun with.

What do you have in mind Apple for the iPad

Well, something as important as optimizing work when you are in a position to multitask, something that is becoming more and more common when using these products from the Cupertino company. Specifically, new options have been found for this type of work so that everything that is done is much more effective. An example of what we say is that users will be able to do something that has been long desired: modify the size of sales as you wish of the applications open at the same time on the screen.

In this way, it will be possible to distribute what is seen from each app independently, making the iPad workspace much more more effective and efficient to the needs of each user. A clear example: if you have a word processor and mail open at the same time, those who need to see the first application much larger can do so in a personalized way -and occupy exactly the screen space that is appropriate-.

pexels

Obviously this it’s not something new because Windows tablets-yes, they exist on the market-have offered this possibility for a long time. That is to say, what Apple prepares for the iPad will not be something that is released in this segment. But, the truth is that many will appreciate this possibility when using the computer to work or as a study tool. And it is that, it seems, this is the plan that the firm of the bitten apple has.

These tablets are becoming more of a laptop

This is something that becomes evident with every hardware or software update that comes to the iPad. Its functions are constantly growing and some of them are shared with Mac laptops. Therefore, Apple has to think very carefully about the future path of each product range, since tablets are close to engulf a good part of the sales of portable computers… At least those that are less powerful. And, this, in the end can become a problem.

>