Apple prefers to continue paying fines than fixing the App Store | Vestager

Apple prefers to continue to pay the fines imposed by the Dutch authorities instead of fixing the conditions of the App Store: this is the conclusion reached by Margrethe Vestager, the head of digital policies of the European Union, in relation to the issue of dating apps that we have been following for some time. Vestager says Apple’s behavior could be an example of how some actors might try to twist the rules or buy time, and that the Commission needs to make sure it has enough resources to make sure the rules are adhered to properly, without discounts or shortcuts. .

For those who missed the previous episodes: the Dutch Antitrust is angry with Apple because of the (for a change) App Store policies, especially when it comes to fees and restrictions on in-app payments. The rules are those by now known to all: obligation to go through Apple’s systems in such a way that it can withhold 30% (it drops to 15% in particular situations) on each transaction. These rules are the same for all third-party developers, with just a few more unique than rare exceptions, but for some reason the Dutch authorities believe that dating apps, such as Tinder or Bumble, should have less onerous terms.