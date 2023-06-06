Apple Podcasts will get design improvements and new features in iOS 17, macOS 14 and more

- Advertisement -

Apple released a major update to its podcast platform on Monday. The application will receive several improvements in its design and new features to ensure a more complete and, at the same time, simplified experience that will arrive with the release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17.

design changes

Apple Podcasts will have minor design improvements that will make the app more similar to Apple Music. Users will be able to observe changes in the interface of episodes and channels that promise to facilitate the visualization and reproduction of the programs. The app will now support individual art for each episode of a podcast, so listeners will be able to have more context on the subject of each episode with an illustration or photograph that will be displayed in the Queue and on the "Playing" screen, which, by the way, will have a dynamic background with colors that align to the art of the episode. The buttons on the "Now Playing" screen will also be reorganized to make it easier to manage the Queue, which will be an important feature for viewing the playlist.

New functions for playback

With the update, listeners tap a "Next" button to see the next episode. To add an episode to the Queue, just tap the three dots icon and then tap "Add to Queue" — just like Apple Music. With this, the "Following" section will introduce a new section called the "Queue", making it easier to reorder and remove episodes.

search filters

Listeners will have access to a new search engine that will make it easier to find podcasts in the app. When searching for a term, there will be four filters: “Top Results”, “Shows”, “Episodes” and “Channels”. The results will now show more information, such as the time remaining to complete an episode and content saved in the library.

Link app subscriptions

Another addition to Apple Podcasts will be the ability to connect eligible subscriptions to top App Store apps, including international media outlets (Bloomberg, The Economist, The Times and The Wall Street Journal, for example), health tracking tools and educational resources. . Apple Podcasts will automatically recognize user subscriptions to these apps and add their respective platform channels to the Library.

Apple News Plus and Apple One subscribers will be able to hear stories narrated from the world’s leading newspapers and magazines simultaneously in Podcasts and News. In addition, Music subscribers will also be able to listen to the catalog of radio programs directly on the big tech podcast platform.

Availability

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 are now available in beta for developers registered in Apple’s testing program. Payers can now experience the Podcasts changes and several other new features in the company’s ecosystem. The first public betas should be released in the coming weeks.

