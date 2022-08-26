Apple Podcasts: New technical requirements for podcasters

From 2023, new technical will apply to who want to be listed in ’s directory. What needs to be considered with RSS feeds.

Apple has new technical requirements for its podcast directory effective January 1, 2023. If you want to be listed in Apple , you should make the necessary adjustments by the end of the year if you haven’t already done so. It remains to be seen whether Apple’s new changes will again be accompanied by side effects such as those seen with previous changes.

Apple Podcasts is still considered the premier directory for the media genre. In addition to Apple’s own podcast apps, various third-party apps also use the service as a basis. Consequently, it is standard for most podcasters to be listed there.

What is mandatory in the RSS feed

The changes affect the RSS feeds, based on which Apple adds new episodes to the directory. In the future, it will be necessary to specify a GUID for each episode. The unique identifier prevents podcast apps from reloading episodes that have already been downloaded, for example because the RSS feed has moved to a new server or the episodes listed there have a new URL. Until now, the GUID was optional. Podcasters should check whether their hosting provider delivers this feature in the feed. Caution is advised if an identical GUID is set for all episodes – Apple Podcasts will no longer load new episodes with an existing GUID.

Mandatory customization is also required if the podcast feed is provided in Atom format. In the future, Apple will not only refuse new recordings, but will also no longer consider updates such as new episodes for existing podcasts.

Crawler transmits less data

Other changes concern the owner tag in the RSS feed and the loading of the feed by Apple’s crawler. The owner tag from the days of iTunes, which contains a contact email address in addition to a name, will no longer be taken into account in the future. Apple will only contact podcasters using the email address on file associated with the Apple ID used to submit the podcast. Alternatively, podcasters can store a different email address for each broadcast in the Apple Podcasts Connect administration tool. Podcasters have also been able to find extended statistics in the web tool since March.

The crawler, meanwhile, supports ETag and Last-Modified-Date headers, which web servers send back in response to requests. This is intended to transfer less data when there are no changes in the feed at all.

Apple also notes in its notification to Podcast Creator that it can take up to 24 hours for new podcasts or new episodes to appear in search results and personal recommendations. Before that, they would be tested. Whether this also affects the visibility in Apple’s podcast app for podcast subscribers is not described further.

Previous conversions with obstacles

It remains to be seen whether the changes at Apple Podcasts will lead to problems again, as were last seen with the introduction of paid podcasts in June 2021. Existing podcasts were sometimes updated with a significant delay for weeks, so that new episodes arrived late for podcast subscribers. Such incidents had previously occurred with other changes made by Apple in its podcast directory.

However, a recent report by the US financial news service Bloomberg revealed that Apple has allegedly signed an agreement with a production company to further expand its premium podcast offering.