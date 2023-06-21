Apple Podcasts gets more search filters by category and language

Apple Podcasts app with more search options by category and languages for users in certain markets. The news is valid for Podcasts for iOS, iPadOS and macOS, introducing some minor changes —among them, there are a total of 9 new subcategories for users to find programs about: mental health, relationships, self-improvement, journaling, personals, entrepreneurship, documentary, parenting, books and language learning.
Each subcategory also has its own pages, revealing the top shows and episodes within the user’s market. For example, you’ll be able to see the top 200 podcasts and episodes from certain categories available in the United States to a US-based listener.
The 9 new subcategories and 19 main categories have also been updated with new illustrations and recommendations, such as “Apple Podcast Essentials” featuring the most popular and highly rated shows. New Shows and Notable Shows, Shows of the Month, Channels and Global Featured Creators will also be featured in each category.
To help users find what they need in a specific language, users in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can now search for podcasts filtered by Language —a total of 20 languages are supported.