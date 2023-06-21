Apple Podcasts gets more search filters by category and language

Apple Podcasts app with more search options by category and languages ​​for users in certain markets. The news is valid for Podcasts for iOS, iPadOS and macOS, introducing some minor changes —among them, there are a total of 9 new subcategories for users to find programs about: mental health, relationships, self-improvement, journaling, personals, entrepreneurship, documentary, parenting, books and language learning.

Each subcategory also has its own pages, revealing the top shows and episodes within the user’s market. For example, you’ll be able to see the top 200 podcasts and episodes from certain categories available in the United States to a US-based listener.