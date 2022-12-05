Apple plans to produce its devices outside of China

This last year has been marked by a series of situations that weakened China’s condition as a stable manufacturing center, the Foxconn workers protestproducers of a significant volume of iPhones, the latest stone in Apple’s shoes.

The concentration of an important part of Apple’s business in one place, under this hectic context, has implied in the company such a level of discomfort that it has forced them to look for alternatives to diversify their production points, according to analysts and people involved. with your supply chain.

- Advertisement -

Apple seeks alternatives to not be totally dependent on China

According to sources cited According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple asked its suppliers to plan the assembly of their products in other parts of Asia, specifically in India and Vietnam, in order to reduce dependence on Taiwanese factories, led by Foxconn.

Despite the fact that Apple’s relationship with Chinese industries has brought positive dividends for both parties, the quarantines and other strict sanitary measures that the Asian country has applied to contain a new outbreak of Covid-19 have led to a rise in prices. workers in these factories, also motivated by claims associated with other aspects of their working conditions.

The current context has compromised Apple’s production chain, forcing the company to find a solution on the fly and thus not further compromise the availability of its products, which is currently facing some of the longest waiting times ever recorded, purpose of this crisis.

- Advertisement -

Over the past month, as worker protests intensified at the Foxconn facilities, the company that so far makes 70% of all iPhones on the market, in addition to other Apple devices, the company issued a statement in which He assured that they were working to resolve the issue. “We are reviewing the situation and working closely with Foxconn to ensure their employees’ concerns are addressed”a company spokesperson noted at the time.

The WSJ notes that Apple’s long-term goal is to ship 40% to 45% of iPhones from India, significantly increasing the single-digit percentage that Apple currently falls under, according to Ming-chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities which follows Apple’s supply chain.

As for Vietnam, its industry is expected to take over a larger share of the manufacturing of other Apple products, such as its AirPods, Apple Watches and Macbooks.