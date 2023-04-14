Apple plans to move MacBook manufacturing to Thailand: How will this move turn out?

- Advertisement -

This type of movement by Apple will be much more common, with the aim of reducing dependence on production in China, which is why the Cupertino company has some Thai suppliers for the manufacture of the MacBook Pro, as well as continuing with the production of the Apple Watch.

The MacBook Pro will be a Thai product from Apple

Just like last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that Apple would begin primary production of the MacBook in Thailand. OK to the Nikkei Asia mediumthe company would already have about 3 possible suppliers to settle in that country.

Apparently no vendor has commented on any response to Apple’s interest. Although it seems that a source from one of the companies mentioned that the talks moved forward after Apple’s requests to move the productions to another site outside of China.

A senior executive, who did not give his name, said Apple’s original plan was to move MacBook production to Vietnam, as happened with other device vendors. So the executive declared “we offered an alternative option of building the product in our plants in Thailand” Well, it was a totally free site to be able to start with the products for clients who want it.

The three possible suppliers that would be on Apple’s list would already have manufacturing plants located in Thailand. Although, it could be that a new plant would be opened totally specialized in the production of Apple, indicates a supplier.

Another supplier confirmed that his company even has a test production line in Thailand to start MacBooks. But this has not been enough for the company, as it could be that Apple still has a reserve plan looking for land in Vietnam.

Previously, the Cupertino company has already begun to transfer MacBook production to Vietnam by its main partner Foxconn. However, this has nothing to do with Apple using a supplier in Thailand in some manufacturing processes.

The aforementioned senior executive, He indicated that even though the MacBook assembly started in Vietnam, it would not prevent them from using processes in Thailand. He added that there would only be a few days of logistics and customs clearance.

Sources from these three vendors mentioned to Nikeei Asia that the Apple Watch is also a Thai product for more than a year.