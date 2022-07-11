HomeMobileAndroidApple plans to make users pay for gas from the screen of...

Apple plans to make users pay for gas from the screen of their car

By Brian Adam
Generally, going to the gas station to fill the car’s tank involves carrying cash or card to pay for fuel.

It seems that this could soon change for Apple users, as the company has announced that it will make changes to its CarPlay system to allow them to pay for fuel. directly from the car screen.

Apple is expected to offer more details about this initiative in the coming months, with the United States being the first place where they will carry out its implementation.

Octopus, a way to save by sharing the expenses of your subscriptions

During the developer convention organized by Apple CarPlay, was being one of the main topics, where the company made clear its intentions to make this the system that faces the Android Automotive.

To do this, they plan to integrate CarPlay into the car’s screens, also providing it with functions that allow the user to control aspects of the vehicle. such as air conditioning or instrumentation.

Thus, once the new technology implemented in CarPlay has been launched, it will be possible for the user to pay for fuel from the car’s built-in screen, without requiring the iPhone or the card to establish contact with a POS. Simply the user must download the gas station app and then adjust the payment method.

Despite the United States being the place where the CarPlay tests will begin, Apple sees potential in this system to be implemented globally, although the latter will be subject to the agreements established between the company and the gas station, so it would not be something that happen quickly.

Already in countries like Spain there is a system that is similar to Apple’s proposal, where users make the payment remotely through an app called Repsol Waylet.

In addition to the above, Apple hopes that improvements made to the CarPlay system will help reduce dependency that the user has with the phone while in the car, so that most tasks can be carried out from the built-in screen in the vehicle.

