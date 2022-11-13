Apple plans to create its own search engine.

Apple is losing talent to Google in its efforts to improve Spotlight and its plans to develop its own search engine. Are these companies rotate and recycle their human capital?

According to The Information, Apple is trying to improve Spotlight search, but is still a long way from launching a search engine that can compete with Google.

In 2018, Apple tried to jump-start web search engine development by buying Laserlike, a startup founded by three former Google search engineers.

Four years after Apple acquired Laserlike to improve its web search technology, the founders quit to join Google.

Although the deal wasn’t announced until the following year, the company’s three founders went on to lead a 200-person search team at Apple as part of the Laserlike acquisition.

Before founding Laserlike in 2015, Anand Shukla, Srinivasan Venkatachary and Steven Baker worked at Google.

His work at Apple is one of the reasons the company should launch its own search engine comparable to Google.

Co-founder Srinivasan Venkatachary has been named a senior director of Apple’s search team, helping manage at least 200 employees. This team is responsible for developing features such as Spotlight and Siri Suggestions, as well as responses for the Siri voice assistant itself.

During his time at Apple, Venkatachary reported to Apple’s vice president of machine learning and artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea, also a former Google executive.

Venkatachary also beefed up Apple’s search team, focusing on hiring several Google Search employees.

The company’s technology is used to recommend websites based on users’ interests and browsing behavior. The founders of Laserlike have reportedly returned to Google.

Rumors that Apple is planning to develop its own search engine gained new momentum after the release of iOS 14 in 2020.

Siri’s suggestions would be based on Apple’s Spotlight search service, instead of porting over to Google.

According to a team member who spoke to The Information, it will be at least four years before the company releases a replacement for Google Search.

On long, complex projects like search, it’s not uncommon for Apple employees to defect to Google. In 2018, the same year Apple bought Laserlike, John Giannandrea was also fired from Google.

Giannandrea worked at Google for eight years, leaving him as head of machine learning. He is now senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy at Apple.

However, Apple and Google are both competitors and partners in the search industry. Google pays Apple an estimated $18 billion a year to remain the default search engine on Apple devices.

The development of an internal competitor to Google Search could increase the company’s influence in regular negotiations, according to Google. However, Apple is facing increasing antitrust scrutiny.

In the meantime, it appears that Apple has discussed using the technology for Apple Music search and the App Store.

Apple currently uses search technology to generate data for Apple teams that develop apps that use natural language processing, such as the Translate app, and to use tweets to determine news-related events that appear in results. and to recommend Apple News articles.

One of the team’s immediate priorities is to improve Spotlight so it can handle “100 times more queries” than it does now.

Apple’s ambition does not calm down and every day it wants more, regardless of past antitrust news. Has the apple company realized how lucrative the advertising business can be? It looks like it is.