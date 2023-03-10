Apple plans HomePod with 7-inch panel for 2024, says analyst

Apple has plans to launch a redesigned HomePod in the first half of 2024 with a 7 inch touch screen. That’s what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests in his latest report on the brand on his Medium page.

According to him, the device “could allow for tighter integration with other Apple hardware products”, which would mark “a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy”.

In that sense, the device could resemble Google’s Nest Hub smart displays or Amazon’s Echo Shows. Apple’s HomePods have small circular screens on top, but their functionality is limited and they’re effectively just a status indicator.