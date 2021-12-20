Apple plans a 15-inch iPad to compete with Amazon’s Echoes?

According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), Apple only holds 5% of the smart speaker market. Amazon, with its voice assistant Alexa, now has 69% of the market while in second place is Google with 25%. Quite eloquent numbers that let us understand the considerable delay that Apple has accumulated compared to its competitors in a sector that is becoming increasingly important. A delay that also becomes very difficult to recover considering that Apple, at the moment, only has one HomePod mini in the list. However, the Cupertino company would not have given up on the idea of ​​trying to conquer new shares in this market segment. In recent months, rumors have already circulated regarding the possibility that Apple is actually thinking of expanding the offer of smart speakers also equipping them with screens and cameras for FaceTime just like Amazon did with its Echos

According to what was stated by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple would also be thinking of an iPad with a very large display, about 15 inches, which could arrive on the market in the next few years. However, we are not talking about an iPad as we are used to knowing it, but about a real one home entertainment device capable not only of running apps in multitasking but also equipped with more powerful speakers, integrated in a design thicker than the current one, cameras with horizontal orientation, rear power connector and even a support for wall mounting.

In practice, a large 15-inch iPad that can be used both at home, placed on a desk, in the living room or in the kitchen, or as a tablet to take with you even outside the home. Of course, even if this is a device that Apple could actually manufacture, the price could be prohibitive even if that would not be the main problem. In fact, such a product would also require a more advanced digital assistant than what SIRI offers today, which still needs to improve in many respects.