Apple Pencil with Apple VR: See how they’ll make it happen

Everything seems to indicate that Apple is planning to apply support for the Apple Pencil with the already widely discussed and not yet released Apple VR. The patent would allow the pencil to be used as a controller for games integrated with virtual reality, at least this indicates the medium Patently Apple. This patent indicates that characters in VR video games will be able to move through “a variety of taps, turns, rolls, and other gestures.” It is not yet known which Apple VR games will be selected but we could soon find out.

This patent also integrates other sensors with the Apple Pencil to be able to use different gestures as a controller. Touch features that include haptic technology are expected to increase, as well as other movements that will be able to practically control the games. Well, in this way they can interact through the Apple Pencil with other real objects and you see it in the game.

Potential Apple VR patents include the Apple Pencil

Everything seems to indicate that Through the Apple Pencil you will be able to handle VR games, but it will not be the only active patent. In addition, there is the possibility of being able to have control through the gaze, serving as a game controller also while you move your eyes. For example, it could be integrated into racing games or even first person games. Here you could move the camera looking around you and be able to interact with other objects in the game more easily.

There are constantly multiple rumors about possible features coming to Apple VR. However, to date there is nothing concrete enough regarding the device being something Apple news that refers to the headset. It seems that Apple’s virtual reality headset announcement is getting more and more likely, but there is no data on the final cost or specifications. The various patents show that Apple’s augmented reality could be very close, but the uncertainty fills more and more the news of the community.

Remember that in any case you can constantly check the news from the Apple VR headset. No matter what happens, the constant rumors have kept the headset news active and with more patents covering games to be able to play soon.