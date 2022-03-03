Apple, Peek Performance event: the easter egg in AR and the hashflag on Twitter

Apple has announced in the past few hours “Peek Performance”: the event to be held next 8th of March streaming from Apple Park, as usual, has been included in the appropriate section on the official website of the Cupertino company which once again created an animated “easter egg” in augmented reality that can be viewed by accessing the page via an iPhone or an iPad and clicking on the colored logo.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, was the first to post a video on Twitter showing the animation of the logo positioned on the stage of the Steve Jobs Theater. All accompanied by the song Wonder by Yung Bae.