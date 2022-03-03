Apple, Peek Performance event: the easter egg in AR and the hashflag on Twitter

Apple has announced in the past few hours “Peek Performance”: the event to be held next 8th of March streaming from Apple Park, as usual, has been included in the appropriate section on the official website of the Cupertino company which once again created an animated “easter egg” in augmented reality that can be viewed by accessing the page via an iPhone or an iPad and clicking on the colored logo.
Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, was the first to post a video on Twitter showing the animation of the logo positioned on the stage of the Steve Jobs Theater. All accompanied by the song Wonder by Yung Bae.
Peek performance. March 8th. See you there. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/cEKMq7BuBh
– Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 2, 2022
The animation begins with the logo made in various colors – yellow, orange, red, pink and purple – which form a sort of tunnel in which you can virtually enter and move freely. The colored apple can be placed in the environment, zoomed in or out to fit the scene. The logo can also be seen in “object” mode, in a simple three-dimensional version with a neutral background.
In addition to adding the “Peek Performance” event to the dedicated page on its website, Apple has also published the video on its YouTube channel where the event will be broadcast in live streaming. On Twitter, however, the so-called “hashflag” is active which displays the colorful logo each time the #AppleEvent hashtag is used.
The event will start at 19:00, Italian time, on Tuesday 8 March. In addition to being broadcast on YouTube, the event can also be seen on the Apple website and via Apple TV. As usual, we will follow and comment on the Apple event live on the Twitch channel of HDblog.
As for the products, a new iPhone SE 2022 with support for 5G networks and A15 Bionic processor, an iPad Air 5 with characteristics more similar to the current iPad mini, new Macs and a second generation Apple Silicon M2 processor are expected.
You must log in to post a comment.