Tech GiantsApple

Apple, Peek Performance event: the easter egg in AR and the hashflag on Twitter

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Apple has announced in the past few hours “Peek Performance”: the event to be held next 8th of March streaming from Apple Park, as usual, has been included in the appropriate section on the official website of the Cupertino company which once again created an animated “easter egg” in augmented reality that can be viewed by accessing the page via an iPhone or an iPad and clicking on the colored logo.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, was the first to post a video on Twitter showing the animation of the logo positioned on the stage of the Steve Jobs Theater. All accompanied by the song Wonder by Yung Bae.

The animation begins with the logo made in various colors – yellow, orange, red, pink and purple – which form a sort of tunnel in which you can virtually enter and move freely. The colored apple can be placed in the environment, zoomed in or out to fit the scene. The logo can also be seen in “object” mode, in a simple three-dimensional version with a neutral background.


In addition to adding the “Peek Performance” event to the dedicated page on its website, Apple has also published the video on its YouTube channel where the event will be broadcast in live streaming. On Twitter, however, the so-called “hashflag” is active which displays the colorful logo each time the #AppleEvent hashtag is used.


The event will start at 19:00, Italian time, on Tuesday 8 March. In addition to being broadcast on YouTube, the event can also be seen on the Apple website and via Apple TV. As usual, we will follow and comment on the Apple event live on the Twitch channel of HDblog.

As for the products, a new iPhone SE 2022 with support for 5G networks and A15 Bionic processor, an iPad Air 5 with characteristics more similar to the current iPad mini, new Macs and a second generation Apple Silicon M2 processor are expected.

Previous articleFacebook closes Campus, its social network for university students
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

Apple, Peek Performance event: the easter egg in AR and the hashflag on Twitter

Apple has announced in the past few hours "Peek Performance": the event to be held next 8th of...
Apps

Facebook closes Campus, its social network for university students

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Mobile

How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS without complications

If you are in the process of changing the phone you use and moving from Android to...
Communication

Electronic Arts, Netflix and Snapchat position themselves against Russia

As a result of the current conflict that is taking place in Ukraine, some international companies such as...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.