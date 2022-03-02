Apple, “Peek performance” event on March 8th: what to expect

Apple has formalized “Peek Perfonrmance”, the event that will be held on March 8th, streamed from Apple Park. Once again, in fact, due to the pandemic, it will be a pre-recorded keynote in which the new products will be announced. The invitation shows the logo in various colors which can also be seen in augmented reality via an iPhone or iPad by clicking the event on the official Apple page.

IPHONE SE 2022 AND IPAD AIR 5

According to the many rumors circulated in recent months, during the event the iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 should be officially announced, products that have already received the necessary certifications and authorizations and whose mass production would have started just recently. Read: Apple: “We have rejected 1 million new apps in 2020” iPhone 3 SE will be the heir to the iPhone SE 2020 and will be the first in the series with support for 5G networks. The cameras will improve, as well as the processor (A15 Bionic, that of the iPhone 13): as regards the design there would be no major changes compared to the current generation. iPad Air 5 will also be equipped with A15 Bionic processor, and aesthetically it should resume the lines we already know with the models currently on the market. We speak of a 12MP ultra wide angle front camera and support for next generation networks.





NEW MAC AND M2 CHIP

In addition to the iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air 5, however, rumors have become increasingly insistent that there are also new iMacs and MacBooks on the way. the most recent rumors still point to the MacBook Pro, and precisely on a model updated at the hardware level and equipped with M2 processor. The M2 chip is expected to have the same 8-core CPU as the M1, but speed and efficiency improvements are expected, as well as GPU improvements. Rumors suggest that the M2 chip will be available in 9- and 10-core GPU options, compared to the 7- and 8-core GPU options available with the M1. As for the iMacat the end of January Mark Gurman, journalist of Bloomberg, he was unbalanced by talking about a new iMac with a design that can be superimposed on that of the current M1 models but with the larger display. It should be called iMac Pro, and in addition to the increased screen diagonal (to 27 inches?) It will also be a more powerful option than its younger brother thanks to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Processors that, probably, could also equip a renewed Mac mini that will replace the current options with Intel processors.

HOW TO FOLLOW IT

As usual, we will follow the Apple event live on the Twitch channel of HDblog with the comment of Antonio Monaco And Gabriele Congiu, starting at 18:45. Everything can be followed and commented on by users. To follow, all the news and insights on the news that will be announced.

PLEASE NOTE: Apple – for unclear reasons – prevents and completely bans all streams that show any image, segment or phase of the live presentation. For this reason, for all Apple events, we have decided to make a live comment on the presentation on Twitch that you can still see at the same time only on Youtube or on the Apple website. Unfortunately it is not our choice but an imposition by Cupertino that banishes external channels.