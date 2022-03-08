Apple, “Peek Performance” event: how to follow it on HDblog and the latest rumors

“Peek Performance” is the title of Apple’s event that will be held today, March 8, starting at 19:00. Due to the pandemic, as has been happening for a couple of years now, the keynote will once again be streaming from Apple Park, without an audience. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M As usual, we will follow Apple’s event live on HDblog’s Twitch channel with commentary from Antonio Monaco and Gabriele Congiu, starting at 18:45. Everything can be followed and commented on by users directly on this page. To follow, all the news and insights on the news that will be announced.

WHAT TO EXPECT, THE LATEST INDISCRIPTIONS

As for “what to expect”, in recent months we have seen and heard a bit of everything and we have tried to summarize the many rumors in a specific article. The event however promises to be decidedly interesting.

Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach Not only iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5, which in these hours has been credited with an M1 processor like the iPad Pro, but an iPhone 13 in dark green and, perhaps a little less likely, a MacBook Pro are also expected. the first with a new M2 chip. Also expected is the release of iOS, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4 which are currently in their beta 5. But that is not all. In fact, there would also be what could be coming a new product category.

MAC STUDIO AND STUDIO DISPLAY

As reported by Mark Gurman Bloomberg, Apple would also be ready to launch a new product category, a middle ground between the current Mac mini and a Mac Pro: the Mac Studio. Renderings have also been made of this device that highlight lines similar to the mini, but decidedly more generous dimensions necessary both to accommodate a greater amount of hardware and to improve the cooling system. Read: If your iPad gets stuck, here’s what to do

As conceivable, the processors that should be used in this Mac Studio will be the M1 Pro and M1 Max that Apple has already used on the new MacBook Pro. To these could be added an even more powerful version of the M1 Max‌. With this Mac Studio would be coming too a new 27-inch “Studio Display”, similar in shape to the Pro Display XDR even if it should have a much lower cost. This display, says Gurman, is expected to have an integrated A Series processor and iOS operating system.

FOLLOW THE EVENT ON HDBLOG

PLEASE NOTE: Apple – for unclear reasons – prevents and completely bans all streams that show any image, segment or phase of the live presentation. For this reason, for all Apple events, we have decided to make a live comment on the presentation on Twitch that you can still see at the same time only on Youtube or on the Apple website. Unfortunately it is not our choice but an imposition by Cupertino that banishes external channels.