Tech GiantsApple

Apple Pay with ATM network support: clue in the iOS 15.5 beta 2 code

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Apple has released the second beta of iOS 15.5 to developers in the past few hours, a version that, unlike iOS 15.4, does not bring new features but focuses mostly on fixing bugs and improving performance. However, some small news is present.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

By carefully analyzing the firmware, in fact, lines of code were discovered which would indicate the arrival of the support for Bancomat (PagoBancomat) and Bancontact circuits regarding Apple Pay. The Cupertino company is therefore working with both networks, the first Italian and the second Belgian, to make them compatible with its digital payment system.

Read:

Spotify rolls out offline features for Apple Watch


This support will likely also be useful for the “Tap to Pay on iPhone” feature, announced last February, which will allow merchants, small businesses and large retailers to use an iPhone XS or later as a POS to accept payments through Apple. Pay, contactless credit and debit cards from major payment networks, without the need for additional hardware.

Read moreApple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

Apple would also be working for rename iTunes Pass, his rechargeable card shown in the Wallet that allows you to make purchases in the Apple Stores, on the App Store and to purchase subscriptions, in the “Apple Account Card”. In this second beta of iOS 15.5, additional lines of code have been added that would confirm this upcoming change.

Previous articleGoogle Pixel 6, new bug: refuses calls without the user’s knowledge
Next articleTyson Fury insists he has ‘absolutely zero’ business with Daniel Kinahan
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

Apple TV +, trailer and release date of the bilingual thriller series Now & Then

Apple TV Plus has released the first trailer for Now & Thenone thriller TV series which is characterized...
Ireland

Man rushed to hospital after shots fired at home in Dublin

A man was hospitalised after shots were fired at home in south Dublin last night. Gardai were alerted...
How to?

What is the difference between force reboot and shutdown and…

The cliché that once an iPhone doesn't work properly one of the first recourses is to restart it....
How to?

How to view protected files and extensions in Windows Explorer

Windows file explorer hides by default a number of protected files. They are a group of essential...