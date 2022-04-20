Apple Pay with ATM network support: clue in the iOS 15.5 beta 2 code

Apple has released the second beta of iOS 15.5 to developers in the past few hours, a version that, unlike iOS 15.4, does not bring new features but focuses mostly on fixing bugs and improving performance. However, some small news is present.

By carefully analyzing the firmware, in fact, lines of code were discovered which would indicate the arrival of the support for Bancomat (PagoBancomat) and Bancontact circuits regarding Apple Pay. The Cupertino company is therefore working with both networks, the first Italian and the second Belgian, to make them compatible with its digital payment system.