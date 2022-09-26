HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Pay Later: payment in 4x without fees postponed to 2023 with...

Apple Pay Later: payment in 4x without fees postponed to 2023 with the iOS 16.4 update

By Mubashir Hassan
apple Pay later, Apple’s free 4x payment, may not arrive before the end of 2022. Problems with the development of the service would have forced Apple to delay the launch to 2023.

Announced alongside iOS 16 at WWDC, Apple Pay Later will allow Apple customers to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four installments that they can pay over a six-week period. When Apple Pay Later was announced, Apple said its service “will arrive in a future update” to iOS 16but no specific date had been revealed.

The service was expected to arrive soon after the release of the iOS 16 stable update, but it finally looks like Apple Pay Later won’t launch until next year. Indeed, according to a new report by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple’s service launch has been delayed to 2023 due to development issues.

Apple Pay Later will launch next year

In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the service will launch next year in the spring alongside iOS 16.4. ” I heard that there were some pretty significant technical and engineering challenges in deploying the service, which caused delays “, he notes.

According to previous reports from Gurman, the company has been working on such a feature for over a year. She even made considerable efforts to create a subsidiary called Apple Financing LLC to do credit checks and customer approvals. Moreover, we already know that Apple should set a maximum loan limit per transaction: $1,000.

So it looks like this service will allow Apple fans to afford the new $799 iPhone 14, $899 iPhone 14 Plus, $999 iPhone 14 Pro, but not the most expensive model in the series, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is available from $1,099. Meanwhile, in addition to announcing the postponement of Apple Pay Later, Mark Gurman also revealed that a new iPhone 15 Ultra will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.

