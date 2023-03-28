5G News
Apple Pay Later, finally here we are: first invitations in the USA

Abraham
Finally Apple Pay Later is coming: Apple has announced that it will soon begin to invite a small number of randomly selected users to test the functionality in advance, which will allow, remember, to make purchases in installments without commissions and without interest. Emails will be sent to the addresses associated with the selected users’ Apple IDs. You will need an iPhone or iPad updated to the latest version of their respective operating systems, the 16.4 released just yesterday. The feature will be accessible through the Wallet app. Initially only the United States will be affected by testing and launch.

Apple Pay Later was announced about nine months ago, during the WWDC 2022 annual conference in early June. In practice, the user can choose to pay in four equal installments spread over six weeks. Apple’s initial plan was for a launch by the end of the year, but apparently an apparently “trivial” feature (in the sense that it is a de facto rather widespread service in the fintech world) has proved to be very complex for engineers to implement of Cupertino.


For the moment Apple has not offered information on the possible availability of the service in other countries. It seems legitimate to observe that the biggest obstacle at a technical/practical level has been overcome (apps and OSs are more or less the same regardless of the market, after all), but it is true that Apple is proceeding very cautiously with fintech products and circumspect. Not even Apple Card, even launched in 2019, has yet crossed the borders of the homeland.

