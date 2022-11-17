Apple patents touch-response virtual keyboard concept for Macs

Apple has filed a new patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office entitled “Keyless Keyboard with Force Sensing and Haptic Feedback” indicating the development of a base with a touchscreen displaying all the letters, numbers and special characters that make up the keyboard dispensing with the use of physical buttons.

According to the text, the device will have in its structure several force sensors and touch detection to identify precisely when the user clicks on the panel, supporting the input of several fingers simultaneously, as well as in smartphones and tablets compatible with multitouch.