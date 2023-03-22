Apple patents new technology for smartwatch wristbands

It is already common that, among Apple devices, several third-party manufacturers participate in the contribution of components. But in the case of accessories, Apple continues to lead its own manufacturing and a new patent may indicate advances in the smartwatch bracelet market.
The record demonstrates the development of a special type of bracelets for the Apple Watch. She would be able to activate a specific app and change the displayed theme to match the color of the band.
In another patent already commented here on TechSmart, Apple is studying the option of customizing the color of the bracelet. This would be possible from the action of the watch, which would apply voltage to a bracelet with an electrochromic layer woven into filaments.
In the case of the recently filed patent, it is simpler than changing colors because it simply requires the use of near-field communications (NFC). The watch would read the NFC tag embedded in the wristband and identify it, supposedly following some sort of reaction.. This can also be used to alert the user if they have a genuine/certified Apple product.
As this is a patent, there’s no telling if this will evolve into a real product or not, but it seems like a perfect way for Apple to gain more control and profit from its popular wearable.
In another registered innovation, Apple intends to include a camera on the back of the smartwatch display and make it removable, also with a personalized bracelet, so that the user can record some objects in a more practical way.
What do you think of Apple’s recent patents? Leave your comment below!