Apple patents new technology for smartwatch wristbands

It is already common that, among Apple devices, several third-party manufacturers participate in the contribution of components. But in the case of accessories, Apple continues to lead its own manufacturing and a new patent may indicate advances in the smartwatch bracelet market.

The record demonstrates the development of a special type of bracelets for the Apple Watch. She would be able to activate a specific app and change the displayed theme to match the color of the band.

In another patent already commented here on TechSmart, Apple is studying the option of customizing the color of the bracelet. This would be possible from the action of the watch, which would apply voltage to a bracelet with an electrochromic layer woven into filaments.