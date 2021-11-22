Apple patents an (unlikely?) All-glass iPhone

Not all patents that are delivered to the offices of the relevant bodies they then find practical applications , we often repeat; indeed, only a small part of the enormous volume of patents produced each year affects the characteristics of the objects that end up on the market. But this it’s interesting because Apple is a “repeat offender”: there has been talk for some time of an iPhone totally devoid of buttons and inputs, so despite the idea of ​​a product entirely in glass is probably too ambitious even for the very ambitious Apple, it contains the recurring theme of capacitive inputs only.

Here are some passages of the document filed by Apple which describes – with the typical language of patents – the iPhone in glass:

An electronic device includes a six-sided glass envelope which defines the internal volume and includes first and second glass elements. The first defines at least a portion of a first main side of the six-sided envelope, at least a portion of a peripheral side, a first region along the peripheral side with a first thickness and a second region along the peripheral side with a second thickness, different from the first. The second glass element is attached to the first and defines at least a portion of a second main side of the six-sided envelope. The electronic device further includes a touch display within the internal volume adjacent to at least a portion of each of the six sides of the glass envelope.

The patent it also details the “full glass” realization of other products, such as laptops, tablets and smartwatches.