Apple patent suggests AirPods with chip and sensors to make sound more immersive

A new patent filed by Apple could be a clue as to how new AirPods will work. The discovery was made by the portal ItHome and mentions a headphone model with design and features that will provide the user with a more immersive sound experience. The immersion of music, in principle, can vary according to the person, being something very particular to each one. Therefore, when taking this novelty into account, it can be said that the apple would be betting on a way to provide a level of audio experience according to the environment in which the owner of the headphones is located.

That said, the AirPods would have the ability to analyze the environment around the user and thus change the way the sound is delivered in the songs played. To provide that kind of immersion, the headphones would be equipped with an array of microphones and sensors to help scan the surrounding area. In practice, the same song can sound different at the airport, at the gym, and even at home. Another important element for this action is a processing chip, which will be in charge of analyzing each environment. In addition, the analyzed information will be verified and stored in different usage profiles.



