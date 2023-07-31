HomeTech NewsApple patent points to a modular MacBook future – and a record...

Apple patent points to a modular MacBook future – and a record player

Tech News
7eyvylrwqatspjrbcrhk9g 1200 80.jpg
7eyvylrwqatspjrbcrhk9g 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

Patent applications often give us an interesting window into what a company is plotting, and a new Apple MacBook one just came to light: it shows off a computing device that can have different elements (like a keyboard) connected to it magnetically.

The patent (via Gizmodo) describes the device, which “can be reconfigurable to include one or more electrical devices in various configurations” – and displays and keyboards are specifically mentioned and shown in the accompanying diagrams.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X