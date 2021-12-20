Apple Park filmed for the first time: the super headquarters ?? fail ?? to the press

For many it is – and inevitably will remain – one of the most armored places on the planet, for the very few elected instead a place to be marked in the column of the “visited”. Among these had the privilege of being included a delegation of the transalpine broadcaster TF1, who was given the opportunity to visit part of the $ 5 billion Apple headquarters, Apple Park. Which will continue to be a “fort”, even for those who participate in the launch events when they return to take place in the presence.
Apple cares a lot about that its structure remains inviolate and inviolable. On the occasion of the events, the company hosts the press inside the Steve Jobs Theater, to enter which you do not go through the main building. The only ones allowed to enter Apple Park are women and men with apples on their chests, and for a few minutes – perhaps a handful of hours – even the TF1 journalists. Which they were able to take with them cameras, giving us, mere mortals, a summary video of about four minutes – you can find it under the heading SOURCE below – of the experience within the most expensive business complex ever.
Needless to say, the video does not offer previews of unreleased products, on the contrary: they were employees’ faces blacked out (those few present these days), imagine if Apple would have allowed some secret project to be sent online. But the curious will appreciate it anyway, and you will discover something more about the Cupertino headquarters, which – it is known – is a real citadel: as big as 100 soccer fields (inside, however, there are several), it also has an internal medical center for 12 thousand employees della Mela who attend it at full capacity.
When Steve Jobs designed Apple Park – said Greg “Joz” Joswiak, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing – he wanted the offices to look to the future. He created a place where employees could meet, collaborate and exchange ideas outside their rooms, therefore a place where walking was easy. […] Our position (in the market, Apple achieves figures similar to the GDP of Denmark, ed) allows us to approach with the philosophy of “if we can imagine something, then we can create it, transform it into a real object”.
The correspondents of the French broadcaster had the opportunity to converse with Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s Vice President of Health, one of the segments – that of health – on which the Apple has pushed the most in recent years.
Our goal is to provide useful data to users and their doctors. We don’t want to replace the doctor-patient relationship, we want to improve it. […] It is very important that users can choose for each parameter which data to collect, and that Apple does not receive any data: they all remain on the device.
Finally a passage on the environmental sustainability, front on which Apple has spent very recently and which Apple Park tries to honor as best as possible, even by passing through a “trivial” photovoltaic system on the roof (but the energy obtained is anything but trivial: 17 megawatts!) which has provided its contribution to make – already in 2018 – the fort of the Apple a building powered 100% with zero impact energy.
This is what customers expect from us (the commitment to sustainable consumption, ed). And for us it translates into greater attention to the materials we use, to recycling and to a product approach that takes into account the future recyclability of the materials themselves – Lisa Jackson, vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple told TF1. .