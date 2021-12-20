Apple Park filmed for the first time: the super headquarters ?? fail ?? to the press

For many it is – and inevitably will remain – one of the most armored places on the planet, for the very few elected instead a place to be marked in the column of the “visited”. Among these had the privilege of being included a delegation of the transalpine broadcaster TF1, who was given the opportunity to visit part of the $ 5 billion Apple headquarters, Apple Park. Which will continue to be a “fort”, even for those who participate in the launch events when they return to take place in the presence.

Apple cares a lot about that its structure remains inviolate and inviolable. On the occasion of the events, the company hosts the press inside the Steve Jobs Theater, to enter which you do not go through the main building. The only ones allowed to enter Apple Park are women and men with apples on their chests, and for a few minutes – perhaps a handful of hours – even the TF1 journalists. Which they were able to take with them cameras, giving us, mere mortals, a summary video of about four minutes – you can find it under the heading SOURCE below – of the experience within the most expensive business complex ever.