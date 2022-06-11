Apple, other concessions in the tug-of-war with the Netherlands for in-app payments

After collecting 10 fines, for a total of 50 million euros, the Cupertino giant resigned himself to conducting a dialogue with the Dutch authorities to unravel the skein relating to payments raised by Match Group, the company behind the apps of dating like Tinder, OkCupid, and Match.com. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M And so on Friday came the announcement of a new update for the rules that allow dating app developers to use third party payment systems in the Netherlands following what the company has defined “productive conversations with the Dutch Consumer and Markets Authority (ACM)“This revision is the effect of pressure from the Dutch authorities who were not satisfied with the first concession made by Cupertino, asking for and obtaining a further softening.

ANOTHER BITE OF APPLE

ANOTHER BITE OF APPLE

Compared to the previously proposed regulation, published in March, Apple has agreed that developers no longer have to choose whether to implement only one payment method within apps – and therefore the App Store or third parties -, thus authorizing them to use both if they so wish. In addition, they will now be able to show the price of content for sale in-app, thus removing the rule that a link to an external type of payment could not include it. Even the messages that appeared on the screen when the user chose to proceed with the payment using a third-party solution have been revised and "softened", making them less scary. Finally, Apple said it has extended the 3% commission discount for in-app purchases to include those purchases that qualify for a lower fee (for example, subscribers to the App Store Small Business Program or subscription services after a year of paid service, both already eligible for a 15% fee).