Apple ordered Samsung, LG OLED panels for iPad and MacBook, report says

A report released recently by the news agency ETNews, from South Korea, reveals that Apple has determined the development of OLED panels that should be used in future generations of iPads and MacBooks. According to information, the website states that the Cupertino giant ordered screens from 10 to 16 inches.
As stated in the document, the brand’s next tablets should come equipped with displays of 10.8 and 12.9 inches, while the laptop will come in two versions of 14 and 16″. Apparently, Samsung Display will be the main supplier of these components for the Cupertino giant and the secondary LG.
Both companies should be responsible for shipping OLED panels ordered by Apple, but there is still no information on the total number of orders placed by Apple. According to ETNews, Samsung’s 6th generation of screens will be aimed at tablets, while the 8th generation will be introduced at laptops.
Evidently, Apple has not confirmed the rumors, nor has it released details about when devices with OLED displays should hit the market. However, informants speculate about the possibility that the iPad Pro with an OLED screen will be made official in 2024, while the MacBook with this technology should only arrive in 2026.
