Apple ordered Samsung, LG OLED panels for iPad and MacBook, report says

A report released recently by the news agency ETNews, from South Korea, reveals that Apple has determined the development of OLED panels that should be used in future generations of iPads and MacBooks. According to information, the website states that the Cupertino giant ordered screens from 10 to 16 inches.

As stated in the document, the brand’s next tablets should come equipped with displays of 10.8 and 12.9 inches, while the laptop will come in two versions of 14 and 16″. Apparently, Samsung Display will be the main supplier of these components for the Cupertino giant and the secondary LG.