Apple opens its new Apple Store in Seoul

Apple recently opened a new Myeongdong Apple Store in Seoul, South Korea. In addition to having published images of the launch of its latest establishment and the initial influx of customers.

New Apple Store in Myendong to serve as a stage for artists

After announcing the launch of the store in early April and posting photos of the window display before the opening. The Apple store in Myengdong could also be seen finally opening its doors. On Saturday morning, customers lined up outside the branch, located in the heart of the South Korean capitalto be among the first to enter the establishment.

First of all, some background on the new Apple store in Myeongdong:

Apple Myeongdong opened its doors this Saturday, April 9, in the center of Seoul’s bustling and vibrant shopping district. This new space, the largest Apple store in South Korea, invites customers to discover the latest Apple products. To receive the best assistance from Apple specialists and to participate in Today at Apple educational sessions. Apple Myeongdong will host established and high-profile Korean artists, who will star in unique Today at Apple sessions to celebrate contemporary Korean culture. Participants can sign up here today.

The photos released by Apple they showed customers walking between rows of clapping and cheering employees. They were browsing and buying the products on launch day. Early customers are given a box containing a commemorative tote bag, featuring a custom Apple logo graphic.

Apple limited the number of customers as part of health-related measures, and attendees had to make a free reservation in advance to gain entry.

The two-level store, it’s worth mentioning, is located at the base of a brand new tower in town and also features pocket gardens and sculptures commissioned by locals. It also has the first installation that would be:

“A horizontally supported double-height glass façade.”

as well as a kind of ladder:

“made transparent by glass risers”.

Another novelty is the inclusion of an area dedicated to the collection of Apple in the store. According to Apple, this would be the first of its kind in Asia.

As part of the opening, Apple is holding an event called “Today at Apple, as we mentioned a little earlier in this post. This is quite nourishing for the Korean Apple community. Here several users will be able to remix a song by the k-pop group Seveteen. The topic, “darl+ing“, is an unreleased single from the group, which will be part of their album scheduled for May this year 2022.

Below you can see some of the photos of this inauguration.