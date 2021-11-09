Apple One Premium is now available in Spain: prices and services it includes

November 3 arrived. The date that Apple announced in its last keynote for the presentation of the new MacBook Pro and Airpods 3, and that will allow users of the Cupertino ecosystem to expand the range of services they receive from North Americans. And aside from other (also important) considerations, the highlight has to do with Fitness +. That is the name of the service that Apple launched in November last year in the United States and that since then has remained only in that country. A platform that, for a monthly fee, opens the doors to the training secrets of some of the most renowned professionals (for Tim Cook’s): ten types of training, yoga, meditation and everything you can imagine to carry a calm and healthy life. Everything within Apple One The fact is that Fitness + has served as the perfect excuse to bring to our country (in addition to 16 more territories) the new Premium subscription: Apple One takes advantage of this arrival to become a tad more expensive if we want to have those workouts in the screens of our iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. The price that we will have to pay will be 28.95 for the family formula, which authorizes a maximum of six members to use all our purchases. For that price we will get the flat music rate (lossless and with Dolby Atmos), the more than 200 complete games (without micropayments or anything) of Apple Arcade, the advanced security functions of iCloud +, the original series, films and documentaries Apple TV + and, here comes one of the novelties, the 2TB of storage in the cloud to save all our digital life with those of Cupertino. This new storage cap comes to replace those 200GB that standard Apple One has and that is still in force. All of the above, plus that Fitness +, makes up Apple’s new offer to have all active services through a single payment. Remember that all platforms are designed and optimized to be used with your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac, in such a way that it becomes the most succulent offer we can find to listen to music, watch series, enjoy video games or exercise without leaving home. If you already have a subscription to Apple One, remember to improve it through the “Subscriptions” menu within your profile, which you can access from the App Store itself. >