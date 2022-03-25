Apple, on the “tops” is a monopoly. Huawei at a glance, Samsung struggles | 2021 Report

It is a relationship from record the one released in the past few hours by Counterpoint, which certifies how the world smartphone market is moving its own center of gravity towards the segment that moves the greatest amount of money. High-end smartphones – Counterpoint set the booth on the $ 400 wholesale – accounted for 27% of sales in 2021, by far the largest share in six years.

And not even a little. In 2020 they were 23% of the total, in 2021 they gained 4%, finishing well above the previous year. The feeling is that Apple, Samsung and company have to thank the chip crisis. Qualcomm and component manufacturers, dealing with intermittently available raw materials, they preferred to allocate the few resources available in 2020 and 2021 ai high-end products consequently penalizing the cheapest smartphones.

Fewer smartphones to produce with higher profit margins it attracted the insiders who favored the top of the range, and here is at least part of the increase. The reading is shared by the Research Director by Counterpoint Tarun Pathak, who commented on the Market Pulse Service 2021:

The growth of the premium market in 2021 was driven by a mix of factors, including demand, manufacturer strategies and supply chain dynamics. The news in the “quasi” top segment for emerging economies and the demand for top of the range 5G in the more developed economies have driven growth. Apple, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have been quick to capitalize on the void left by Huawei in the premium segment […]. In addressing the chip crisis, component and smartphone manufacturers have prioritized the top of the range for higher margins and profitability. Part of the growth in 2021 is also due to the restart after a 2020 marked by the pandemic.

PREMIUM SMARTPHONE IN 2021, WHO GOES UP AND WHO GOES DOWN

Grow, 2020 vs 2021:

Apple, + 5%

Oppo, + 2%

Xiaomi, + 2%

Alive, + 1%

Decrease, 2020 vs 2021:

Huawei, -7%

Samsung, -3%

If the fall of Huawei may not surprise because it is attributable to the consequences of the US ban, despite that -7% in absolute value in fact is equivalent to a thud, some may be surprised by the Samsung’s downturn. During 2021, however, there was no lack of signs. It has often been heard, and from several voices, the last of which is the local newspaper The Electhat Galaxy S21 sales weren’t exciting, and Counterpoint’s numbers only immortalize a company that last year went into trouble.

At least on the premium segment. Because if on the one hand, Samsung’s 2021 was that of renouncing the Galaxy Note range, which over the years more than a few numbers in Seoul brought itand of the mega delays to that Galaxy S21 FE which in the end was made official close to the Galaxy S22 and which, like the Notes, could have given its contribution, on the other Samsung has made great efforts to rationalize and flesh out the Galaxy of mid-range – let’s think of the Galaxy A – with more attractive proposals for fans and customers.

Of that 10% lost by the Huawei-Samsung duo, half was absorbed by an Apple increasingly at ease as a cannibal, even in the parts of Beijing where – notes Counterpoint – he had never sold as much as in the last quarter of 2021 (not surprisingly, the accounts smile), while the rest ends up straight in China. To share one Oppo which continues to grow underpinned by the rise of Realme, a Xiaomi that has never stopped growing, and one I liveas evidenced by the other slide by Counterpoint, capable of capitalizing on the sympathies of Asian customers.

THE TOP 5 OF THOSE WHO SELL THE MOST TOP OF THE RANGE, REGION BY REGION

There top 5 by region highlights that in 2021 Apple, in terms of premium-level smartphones, has made good and bad weather in any area of ​​the planet. Samsung is undoubtedly the first pursuer, second everywhere except India, where it is preceded by OnePlus, and in China – not even in the top five.

Solid positioning by Xiaomi, which figures everywhere except India and North America, Huawei resists in Latin America and in the area of ​​Africa and the Middle East, while Asus which had remained out of the same ranking as a year ago now looks like fourth force in Eastern Europe and how third in Africa and the Middle East, probably thanks to ROG Phones.

ARE THERE STILL ‘TOP’ 4G? (YES)

Yes, there are still some top of the 4G range. It seems absurd in 2022 that you can buy a top of the range without 5G, but it really is only if you forget that Apple, for example, still has the iPhone 11 in the range of 2019, the last without 5G, or that the Galaxy S20 FE in the 4G variant are still sold (which in our part was not very popular due to the Exynos chip).

However, the share of 4G products dropped dramatically at the end of 2020 and did so again, albeit with a lower slope, at the end of 2021, “falling” to 9% of the total. Presumably the share of the top of the range 5G it will end in 2022 (very) close to covering the entire market.