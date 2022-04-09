Apple, on the site check (and disappear) a 35W power supply with two USB-C sockets

The news this time comes directly from Apple who let slip a detail on her site and then promptly removed: but not fast enough to prevent 9to5Mac to take a screenshot. At the heart of this Cupertino oversight is a support document dedicated to a new 35W adapter with dual USB-C ports .

As mentioned, the document was then quickly deleted following its publication. On the other hand, there are two options: either it is a real product whose arrival is more or less imminent but which has certainly not yet been announced, or a product whose processing has been canceled. In both scenarios, however, the thing to do would be to remove the dedicated support page: and in fact that’s exactly how things went.

35W IS ENOUGH TO CHARGE TWO DEVICES

If this 35W power supply should prove to be, as it is plausible to assume, an accessory that will soon be on the market, then it would be Apple’s first ever with a dual USB-C socket. A choice that would allow you to charge more than one iPhone at the same time (35W would be enough), or even an iPhone with an Apple Watch for exampleor to another of the Cupertino ecosystem devices.

In the case of a hypothetical combined iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple Watch, for example, starting from 35W total (and not for each port) the smartphone could be recharged using the maximum supported speed (i.e. 27W), and then 8 would be left over for charge Apple Watch Series 7, for which fast charging is enough 5W.

Second 9to5Macwho viewed the document, the power supply would also implement USB-C Power Delivery technology, and the specifications in detail would be the following: