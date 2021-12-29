Apple offers some employees bonuses of up to $ 180,000 for not switching to Meta

Meta has a plan in mind, ambitious and capable, over time and should it work, to radically change the foundations of Mark Zuckerberg’s company. According to Bloomberg, the project will require a lot of money but also the best talent in the technology industry, which is why it has hired around 100 Apple engineers in recent months. The Cupertino house, however, would not have stopped to watch, returning the favor in some cases but also offering around 10% – 20% of its employees in certain areas of the company substantial bonuses to ensure that they do not pass over to the competition.

Last week, Apple’s managers would have informed a series of engineers of the development departments of hardware, software and not only that they would have received the offer for some bonuses. lump sum disbursed in the form of company shares. The proposal, based on who received it, had an equivalent in dollars ranging from $ 50,000 to $ 180,000, therefore we speak of significant figures even for the (high) standards of Silicon Valley.