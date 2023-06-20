Apple obtains a patent for a headset that uses an iPhone as a display

Apple would be thinking about the future virtual and augmented reality headsets able to use the display of a smartphone, magnified by special lenses, for viewing content. A similar solution, also common to the classic “cardboard” (in its simplest and most minimalist version) had already been adopted starting from 2014 by Samsung with the Gear VR, a viewer developed in collaboration with Oculus, the development of which was definitively abandoned in 2020.

AN IPHONE AS A DISPLAY

Apple, that he had previously obtained a similar patent in 2010 , as reported by Patently Apple, would have recently secured a further patent in which a head-mounted display (HMD) is described again, i.e. a display positioned on a user’s head via a viewer created “ad hoc”. In this case, the display would be that of an iPhone.

“The accessory device includes a #802 compartment designed to integrate an electronic device #850. The accessory device #800 further includes a band #803 which may wrap around a user’s head to secure the headset and electronic device to the user.”

As described in the patent filed by Apple in the US Patent and Trademark Office:

APPLE THINKS OF A LOW-END VIEWER

Apple recently launched its Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset that will hit the US market early next year. VisionPro will sell for $3,500, a high price that will make it decidedly inaccessible for most users.

According to rumors, however, Apple is also thinking about a cheaper version of his headset, probably with some features less and with some less evolved components. However, it is difficult to imagine that what is seen in this patent could actually refer to a future low-end viewer.

Of course, as is often the case, filing a patent doesn’t necessarily mean that a product will ever be created, but it still demonstrates that Apple’s engineers would still be considering a way to turn an iPhone or iPad into a VR headset.