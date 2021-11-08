Apple now allows you to leave reviews in the applications of Messages, Phone, …

About a month ago, Apple began allowing users to leave reviews on apps. integrated via the App Store review. Now, right after the release of iOS 15.1, the company is opening Messages, Phone, Photos and Safari to find out if it is to the liking of the user.

When Apple made this change, Benjamin Mayo of 9to5Mac wondered why the company finally started allowing users to review built-in apps:

For a long time, the App Store did not allow users to rate or review Apple’s built-in applications for iPhone and iPad, such as Mail, Music, News, Stocks, and Calculator. Although Apple had no reason to officially announce this policy change, it is possible that Apple opened it due to impending competitive pressure, as third-party apps cannot hide their ratings on the App Store.

The funny thing is that Apple now allows users to check out some unusual apps. For example, what can you do with your messages or the phone? Of course, the company can always improve the iMessage functions, as we have mentioned repeatedly, but the phone application? “Too many calls. no?”

Since Apple has just released the ability to leave reviews on apps, there are only a few comments about them so far. The messages, for example, they have an impressive 4.7 stars.