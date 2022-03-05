Apple Notes on iPhone: 7 tips to use them to the fullest

The Notes app is an often underused tool for the sheer potential that can be gained from it on the iPhone. It is a free product developed by Apple that is already integrated into the iPhone, iPad and Mac. Now, thanks to iCloud, you can work seamlessly with the notes you make, across all your Apple devices.
While this post is originally intended for the iPhone, many of these tips can be used in the Notes app. Whether you want to use them in the built-in app on iPad and iMac, they can even be even more effective on iPad.
Notes app is really safe as you think
One of the functions that may come to please you in the application is the possibility of blocking a note with a password or even using Face ID. This will need to be set to the Settings sectionfollowed by Grades and then in Password. Here you can create one or, if necessary, activate the “Use Face ID”. Note that if your device uses Touch ID, then you’ll need to unlock it that way instead of using Face ID.
It is important to mention that in order to lock a note, you have to go to the three points in the upper right corner while you are still in the note and then click on “Lock”.
Collaborate by making notes with others
You can send and share notes with other people to give them editing access. The Activity View or Activity View arrived with the iOS 15 update, where a summary of the changes made since the last time you opened the note is offered. In addition, a list of daily activities of each collaborator is also included.
To do this, slide your finger to the right within the note to be able to see the changes in greater depth. The edit dates and times will then be displayed, along with color-coded names of other contributors. You can even mention other collaborators with the usual “@” to tag them.
If you want to share a note, but don’t give others editing access, just send a copy.
Scan documents with ease
Really, there is no need to use a clunky old scanner like before. Simply now you can touch the camera icon and click on “Scan documents“. Here you place your document inside the frame (One page at a time) and then the Notes app will take care of the rest.
Within the camera icon, you can also make the photos or videos that will be automatically uploaded to the note. However, you cannot do any serial editing, although you can draw over your content or leave it placed inside the note. Any photos or videos taken within the Notes app can be saved to Photos. You can also upload previously saved photos or videos to the Photos app.
Pro Tip: When you’re on iMac, your iPhone or iPad will sync up to take photos or scan documents for you. Here they will automatically appear in the note on your iMac.
you can draw or write
Notes here can be a good way to draw or write something down, in general. Although iPhone doesn’t support Apple Pencil, you can use your finger or a third-party stylus. There are several that you can get for quite affordable prices (some from 22 euros), like the ones you can get at the following link.
When you click on the pencil icon at the bottom, six tools are offered, which are: a pencil, a highlighter, a marker, an eraser, a lasso tool and a ruler. These tools provide users with the opportunity to create and build impressive notes within the free app. Most of the functions for these tools are self explanatory. However, what you may not really know about the lasso tool is that you can grab a section to click and then drag it to another place.
If you have an iPad, don’t miss out on these amazing features
Apple Pencil adds to the experience of this app: If you have an iPad with a second-generation Apple Pencil, double-tap the flat end near the tip of the pencil to switch between pencil and eraser.
There is also a shortcut for everything: One of the shortcuts to highlight is one that allows you to double tap lock screen to be able to take you directly to a new note. This can also be configured by going to Settingsfollowed by Grades and tapping “Access notes from lock screen”.
Convert handwritten notes into text: You can do this with the pen, with the letter A is what you will use to convert your writing. Just type and it will be converted to text directly.
The format that you decide
Notes app users can reformat text to fit various styles. They can add a title, a header, italics, bullets and much more than you need. Although most notes are short, this is a great option for users who need more freedom within the app itself. Even there is an option to create tables and lists for tasks.
Organization is the easiest
You can make everything really tidy, just as you decide or need. This can be done like this:
You can anchor the notes important ones or the ones you need to have easily accessible at the top of your feed so they’re easy to find.
create folders to be able to save the notes in a practical way.
Generate labels inside the note, typing a # to organize each one into smart folders. For example, if you type #applewatch, all my notes with that tag will appear when you search for #applewatch.
Search by keyword at the top of the app, by typing or speaking to find a particular note or keyword.
Add a calendar event or a reminder by writing a date. Press “Done” and the date will be highlighted. Press the highlighted date then to be able to create an event.
Pro tip: If you have different email accounts in the Mail app, you can create and save multiple notes to a specific account.
When you finish a note, the app allows you to easily print it or save it to the Files app. You can even save it to Pinterest if you want.
Save time
Quick Notes are a really efficient way to record a note. It can be done on Mac using the hot corners or by dragging from the bottom right corner on the iPad. you can then edit Sticky Notes from Mac and iPadlikewise also on the iPhone.
For quick access to the app, you can also add Notes to the control center of your iPhone. go to Settingsfollowed by Control center and play the + sign next to “Notes”.
Even if you don’t want to write the note directly, you can ask Siri to write the note for you, in case, you can use dictation. You can also scan the text from another source.
