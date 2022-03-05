Apple Notes on iPhone: 7 tips to use them to the fullest

It is important to mention that in order to lock a note, you have to go to the three points in the upper right corner while you are still in the note and then click on “Lock”.

Collaborate by making notes with others

You can send and share notes with other people to give them editing access. The Activity View or Activity View arrived with the iOS 15 update, where a summary of the changes made since the last time you opened the note is offered. In addition, a list of daily activities of each collaborator is also included.

To do this, slide your finger to the right within the note to be able to see the changes in greater depth. The edit dates and times will then be displayed, along with color-coded names of other contributors. You can even mention other collaborators with the usual “@” to tag them.

If you want to share a note, but don’t give others editing access, just send a copy.

Scan documents with ease

Really, there is no need to use a clunky old scanner like before. Simply now you can touch the camera icon and click on “Scan documents“. Here you place your document inside the frame (One page at a time) and then the Notes app will take care of the rest.

Within the camera icon, you can also make the photos or videos that will be automatically uploaded to the note. However, you cannot do any serial editing, although you can draw over your content or leave it placed inside the note. Any photos or videos taken within the Notes app can be saved to Photos. You can also upload previously saved photos or videos to the Photos app.

Pro Tip: When you’re on iMac, your iPhone or iPad will sync up to take photos or scan documents for you. Here they will automatically appear in the note on your iMac.

you can draw or write

Notes here can be a good way to draw or write something down, in general. Although iPhone doesn’t support Apple Pencil, you can use your finger or a third-party stylus. There are several that you can get for quite affordable prices (some from 22 euros), like the ones you can get at the following link.