Apple, not just WebKit: developers also want third-party browser engines on iOS

What is Open Web Advocacy? OWA, we read on the official website, is a group of engineers from all over the world who have come together to “support the future of the open web by providing regulators, legislators and policy makers with the intricate technical details they need to understand key anti-competitive issues and how to address them“. #AppleBrowserBan was identified by the group as”the number one threat“for the future of the open web.

A group of developers would like to convince Apple to offer the possibility of use other rendering engines for the web browser on iOS in addition to WebKit . As a result, other browsers should have access to the same features available for Safari on iOS. Not only that, through the project Open Web AdvocacyApple is also asked to open iOS to third-party browser rendering engines .

WHAT IOS PROVIDES

Unlike macOS, on the iOS operating platform all running apps must use WebKit as a web browser rendering engine. Basically, any app or web browser on the iPhone and iPad, including Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, always uses basic Safari, even if it has a different interface.

Despite this, the developers still don’t have access to some of Safari’s features. Among these, for example, full screen features are quite limited on web apps which cannot even be added to the home screen and missing integration with Apple Pay. Also, Web NFC and other APIs are missing.

The main intentions of the group are to bring everything to the attention of UK Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) to try to convince them that Apple needs to change its anti-competitive policies. Apple obviously has its reasons for forcing the adoption of WebKit on iOS, mainly to have more control over the experience of web apps which are becoming a “way out” for platforms that cannot be present on the App Store. (see Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna).