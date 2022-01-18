Apple, new products in the Eurasian database: are they iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5?

As often happens, the Eurasian Economic Commission database proves to be a very reliable source for advances on technology products not yet announced. Probably, not everyone knows that every company is legally obliged to report to this institution the products that are about to arrive on the market that use encryption technologies.
The database has also recently made their appearance of the codes of unpublished models of the iPhone and iPad, probably related to those that Apple could announce in the coming months. According to rumors, in fact, Apple could launch a new generation of iPhone SE and a new iPad Air in the spring.
The codes present in the database are A2595, A2783 and A2784, for the iPhone, and A2436, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2591, A2757, A2761 and A2766 for the iPad. The registrations only mention very vague descriptions of the products to which they refer, generically “smartphones” and “tablets”.
In the past few hours there have been new rumors about the third generation of iPhone SE which should not be very different from the current one, remaining almost unchanged on the design side but enriched with an A15 processor and support for 5G networks. Also for the fifth generation iPad Air, an internal hardware update in line with that of the recent iPad mini is mainly expected. Hence, A15 processor and Center Stage support for the front camera.