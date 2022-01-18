Apple, new products in the Eurasian database: are they iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5?

As often happens, the Eurasian Economic Commission database proves to be a very reliable source for advances on technology products not yet announced. Probably, not everyone knows that every company is legally obliged to report to this institution the products that are about to arrive on the market that use encryption technologies.

The database has also recently made their appearance of the codes of unpublished models of the iPhone and iPad, probably related to those that Apple could announce in the coming months. According to rumors, in fact, Apple could launch a new generation of iPhone SE and a new iPad Air in the spring.