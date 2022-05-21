Apple, new HomePod arriving between late 2022 and early 2023 | Rumor

A new Apple HomePod could arrive as early as the end of this year, or at the latest in the first quarter of 2023: says Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst of TF Securities who by now will be known to anyone who follows, even vaguely, the whole scene of indiscretions and leaks in the Apple world. Kuo is not too unbalanced in the description: he merely assumes that there will not be a too radical restyling compared to the original model, presented in the now distant 2017 and withdrawn from the market at the beginning of spring last year (without ever having officially landed in Italy, among other things). The rumors related to the fact that Apple wanted to try again with a second generation have never completely died out, and a confirmation from an authoritative source like Kuo is always very convenient.

First generation HomePods didn’t have much luck. It had excellent audio quality, but compared to the other competitors that were exploding in that period – in particular the Google Home and the Amazon Echo – it had a “smart” sector that was too underdeveloped and above all a too high price. Apple has tried again in more recent times by introducing a HomePod Mini, at a more affordable price (and more compact size).