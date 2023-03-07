5G News
Apple, new color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: yellow arrives

Apple, new color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: yellow arrives

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1085040.jpeg
As speculated, Apple today announced the launch of a new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which expands the range of colors available. The other hardware features remain completely unchanged.

This is the comment of Bob BorchersVice President of Worldwide Product Marketing at Apple:

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for everything. Now the line of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is enriched with a new yellow color. Extraordinary battery life, a lightweight design, pro-level photo and video features, cutting-edge safety innovations like satellite Emergency SOS, and everything iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a perfect option for anyone looking for a new iPhone.”


Yellow is nothing new at Apple: to find an iPhone of that color, however, we have to go back to 2019 with iPhone 11, otherwise even further back – by a year – with iPhone XR.

New AirPods Pro 2 Exceed expectations with its functions


iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently available in midnight, galaxy, (PRODUCT)RED,9 blue and purple and will also be available in yellow in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models starting at €1,029 (VAT included) and €1,179 (VAT included) respectively.

In Italy, iPhone 14 can be purchased for €1,029 or €42.87 per month for 24 months before trade-in, and iPhone 14 Plus for €1,179 or €49.12 per month for 24 months before trade-in at apple.com/it/store , the Apple Store app, and Apple Stores. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

VIDEO

App Store, more flexibility for developers in choosing prices: what changes
More like this

